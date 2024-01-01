Our monthly series sees Hannah Skoda and Rana Mitter discuss the history hitting the headlines – and what you need to know to make sense of today’s world Join HistoryExtra now for access to all episodes Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: China spies, medieval tourism and more . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: Long-running conflicts, medieval hygiene and more . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: Poverty, populism and The Crown . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: Elections, ‘panda diplomacy’ and the word of the year . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: the post office, US elections & digitisation debate . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: ageing politicians & new names for the London Overground . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: the Bengal famine . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users. Premium Membership History Behind the Headlines: student protests down the centuries . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.