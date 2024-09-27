Browse and listen to all episodes in our podcast series which delves into the medieval murder mystery of the Princes in the Tower.

In 1483 two young princes vanished without a trace in the Tower of London. The prime suspect in their disappearance has long been their uncle, Richard III. But despite centuries of fierce debate, Richard’s guilt has proven impossible to pin down for certain. Could someone else be the culprit, or might the princes even have survived, spirited away by someone who wanted to save their necks?

We re-examine the historical evidence and speak to experts Lauren Johnson, Nathen Amin, Matt Lewis, Chris Skidmore and Leanda De Lisle, for their take on what really happened in one of history’s most fascinating cold cases.

Find all eight episodes below, exclusively available on historyextra.com

Join HistoryExtra now for access to all episodes