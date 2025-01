Poisoned sweets. Criminal misdeeds. And a sex scandal involving… the prime-minister.

Ellie Cawthorne and historian Professor Rosalind Crone take a journey through the backstreets of 19th-century Britain to explore the darker side of Victorian life. Sneaking into private parlours, descending into candlelit mines, frequenting grim workhouses and paying a visit to an unscrupulous confectioner, uncovering some of the biggest scandals of the day – and explore what they can reveal about Victorian age.

Join HistoryExtra now for access to all episodes