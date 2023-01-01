History Extra logo
Shakespeare: Past Master | A HistoryExtra podcast series

Welcome to Shakespeare: Past Master, our series exploring some of the playwright’s most famous works and what they reveal about history. From Hamlet to Romeo and Juliet, uncover the past with leading historians…

Shakespeare: Past Master 1. Hamlet

Shakespeare: Past Master 2. Titus Andronicus

Shakespeare: Past Master 3. Henry V

Shakespeare: Past Master 4. Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare: Past Master 5. Julius Caesar

Shakespeare: Past Master 6. Macbeth

Shakespeare: Past Master 7. The Merchant of Venice

Shakespeare: Past Master 8. The Tempest

Discover more about Shakespeare's life and and work

William Shakespeare: a guide to the life of England’s greatest playwright

The wisdom of Shakespeare: 5 famous quotes explained

Quiz How much do you know about Shakespeare's life and work?

Was Shakespeare a snob?

Anne Hathaway, Hamnet and Judith: who were William Shakespeare’s family?

Did someone else write the plays of William Shakespeare?