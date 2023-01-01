Shakespeare: Past Master | A HistoryExtra podcast series
Welcome to Shakespeare: Past Master, our series exploring some of the playwright’s most famous works and what they reveal about history. From Hamlet to Romeo and Juliet, uncover the past with leading historians…
Shakespeare: Past Master 1. Hamlet
Shakespeare: Past Master 2. Titus Andronicus
Shakespeare: Past Master 3. Henry V
Shakespeare: Past Master 4. Romeo and Juliet
Shakespeare: Past Master 5. Julius Caesar
Shakespeare: Past Master 6. Macbeth
Shakespeare: Past Master 7. The Merchant of Venice
