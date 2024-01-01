History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Podcast series
  3. The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea | A HistoryExtra podcast series

The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea | A HistoryExtra podcast series

The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea is the story of a remarkable Victorian who lived the life of a dozen men. His adventures as a global seafarer, a circus clown showman, and yes, as a tiger tamer would be fascinating enough. However, he was also a celebrated athlete and Britain’s original long distance wheelbarrow pedestrian.

In this series, Dr David Musgrove reveals the untold story of this Victorian influencer, Bob Carlisle, and speaks to a range of experts to find out what his life tells us about broader themes in the 19th and early 20th century.

Join HistoryExtra now for access to all episodes

Premium
Tiger Tamer Social WL
Membership

Episode 1 “The life of a dozen men” . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Tiger Tamer Social WL
Membership

Episode 2 Sail, steam & stormy seas . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Tiger Tamer Social WL
Membership

Episode 3 Would you let a tiger lick your face? . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Tiger Tamer Social WL
Membership

Episode 4 Celebrity pedestrian . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Tiger Tamer Social WL
Membership

Episode 5 Crazy about wheelbarrows . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Tiger Tamer Social WL
Membership

Episode 6 Battling against Bovril . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Bonus video podcasts

Dive deeper into the history surrounding the life of Bob Carlisle, with these bonus episodes recorded with expert historians – from life in the Victorian circus to how the temperance movement became so popular…
Premium
TT Pedestrianism Social WL
Membership

Video podcast The long-distance walking craze that fascinated Victorians . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
TT Circuses Social Web Large
Membership

Video podcast The madcap world of the Victorian circus . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
TT Newspapers Social WL
Membership

Video podcast Victorian newspapers: true crime and titillation . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
TT Temperance Social WL
Membership

Video podcast Temperance in the Victorian era: why did people stop drinking? . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
TT Life Writing Social WL
Membership

Video podcast Life writing: how to create a Victorian bestseller . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Vod Chris Harding WL
Membership

Video podcast The West’s enduring fascination with Asia . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.