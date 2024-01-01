The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea | A HistoryExtra podcast series

The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea is the story of a remarkable Victorian who lived the life of a dozen men. His adventures as a global seafarer, a circus clown showman, and yes, as a tiger tamer would be fascinating enough. However, he was also a celebrated athlete and Britain’s original long distance wheelbarrow pedestrian.

In this series, Dr David Musgrove reveals the untold story of this Victorian influencer, Bob Carlisle, and speaks to a range of experts to find out what his life tells us about broader themes in the 19th and early 20th century.

