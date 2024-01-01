The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea | A HistoryExtra podcast series
The Tiger Tamer Who Went to Sea is the story of a remarkable Victorian who lived the life of a dozen men. His adventures as a global seafarer, a circus clown showman, and yes, as a tiger tamer would be fascinating enough. However, he was also a celebrated athlete and Britain’s original long distance wheelbarrow pedestrian.
In this series, Dr David Musgrove reveals the untold story of this Victorian influencer, Bob Carlisle, and speaks to a range of experts to find out what his life tells us about broader themes in the 19th and early 20th century.
Join HistoryExtra now for access to all episodes
Bonus video podcasts
Dive deeper into the history surrounding the life of Bob Carlisle, with these bonus episodes recorded with expert historians – from life in the Victorian circus to how the temperance movement became so popular…