Toilets through time | A HistoryExtra podcast series

What was it like to do your business in a Roman communal toilet? Why was the devil thought to lurk in medieval privies? Did constipation turn Henry VIII into a tyrant? And how did Victorian sewers revolutionise Britain’s cities? In this four-part mini-series, HistoryExtra’s David Musgrove heads down the u-bend in the company of leading historical experts to see what we can learn from the most universal of all experiences: going to the loo. From the sociable long-drops of Roman Britain and drafty medieval garderobes to the cesspits of the Victorian slums, we revisit long-past lavatories to uncover what we can learn about our ancestors and their eras… from their toilet habits.

