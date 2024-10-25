From 1377 to 1422, England's fortunes waxed and waned, as three dramatically different men wore its crown – the deluded narcissist Richard II, the charismatic usurper Henry IV and the lionised warrior Henry V. New books by the best-selling authors and historians Helen Castor and Dan Jones have the covered the reigns of these three kings. In this three-part HistoryExtra podcast series, they sit down to chart this turbulent era and explore how the three monarchs shaped England, from the Peasant's Revolt to the battle of Agincourt.