Pompeii was a bustling Roman city, home to thousands of people living in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. But in August AD 79 the city – and nearby Herculaneum – was transformed into an ash-covered hellscape of destruction and death when the volcano erupted. Learn everything you need to know about this notable historical event and what it can tell us about life in ancient Rome...
Pompeii was a bustling Roman city, home to thousands of people living in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. But in August AD 79 the city – and nearby Herculaneum – was transformed into an ash-covered hellscape of destruction and death when the volcano erupted. Learn everything you need to know about this notable historical event and what it can tell us about life in ancient Rome...