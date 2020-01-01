Why subscribe to HistoryExtra?

Trusted and Accurate

We follow BBC guidelines so you can be sure everything you read is accurate and trustworthy.

Extraordinary and captivating stories

We are home to more than 5,000 features and 500 podcasts by world renowned historians including Dan Jones, Michael Wood, Suzannah Lipscombe, Tom Holland and Tracy Borman.

Fully searchable archive

HistoryExtra is the home to three of Britain's most popular history magazines. When you subscribe, you can explore 10 year's worth of magazine archive by topic, period, location and person.