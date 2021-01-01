Accessibility Links

French Revolution

The French Revolution is sometimes called the Revolution of 1789. However its roots stretched back further than this. It describes a revolutionary movement that took place in France between 1787 and 1799. Here, we explore all the aspects of the revolution that engulfed France in the late 18th century, from its causes to its key figures and legacy…

A contemporary illustration of the Storming of the Bastille, 14 July 1789 – an event that helped create the idea of 'revolution' as we know it today. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

Fighting for freedom: the storming of the Bastille and the French Revolution

The vanquishers of the Bastille before the Hôtel de Ville, 14 July 1789. Found in the Collection of Petit Palais, Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

What triggered the French Revolution?

Marisa Linton on the French Revolution.
Georgian

The French Revolution: Everything you need to know

Georgian

The smile revolution against the Reign of Terror

Georgian

The failings of the French Revolution

Georgian

Q&A Did the French invent the guillotine?

Read more about the French Revolution

Figures of the French Revolution

Who were the key players in the revolution that rocked France in the late 18th century, and what were their fates?
An illustration of the head of Louis XVI
Georgian

Guillotined in the French Revolution: the bloody story through 7 severed heads

A portrait of Marie Antoinette dated 1783 and painted by Vigée-Le Brun. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Georgian

The life and death of Marie Antoinette: everything you need to know about the last queen of France

Robespierre is guillotined on 28 July 1794. Had he died two years earlier, his name would now be associated with liberty and equality, argues Marisa Linton. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
General Modern

Robespierre: man of terror

Camille and Lucile Desmoulins
Georgian

How the architects of the ‘Terror’ after the French Revolution ended up among its victims

Napoleon and the French Revolution

Find out more about the man often regarded as one of history's greatest military leaders, who rapidly rose through the ranks of the military during the French Revolution and came to power in the years of instability that followed…
The storming of the Bastille, 14 July 1789, as depicted by artist Charles Thévenin
Georgian

Napoleon’s chance: why the French Revolution was Bonaparte’s big break

Napoleon Bonaparte, published in London, 1909. (The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Georgian

Napoleon Bonaparte: facts about his life, death and career

A cartoon of Napoleon and King George III.
Georgian

Q&A How tall was Napoleon Bonaparte?

Bonaparte Crossing the Grand Saint-Bernard Pass (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

Napoleon: the rise and fall of a dictator

Partnered content St Helena Tourism

The legacy of the revolution

What happened after the upheaval of the late 18th century? How did it spark other revolutions around the world, and what is its legacy today?
A depiction of the Haiti Rebellion
Georgian

The Haitian Revolution: the enslaved Africans who rose up against France

Paris rejects the red flag on 25 February 1848. Found in the Collection of Musée Carnavalet, Paris. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Victorian

The death of a dream: why Europe’s great year of revolution in 1848 failed

British military behind a barricade, 1916. (Photo by ullstein picture via Getty Images)
First World War

The Easter Rising: when Ireland went to war

An 18th Century cartoon satirises reactions to Louis XVI's attempt tp flee France. The french Revolution shows what can happen when the state fails on a catastrophic scale
Georgian

Are revolutions doomed to failure?