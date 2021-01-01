French Revolution
The French Revolution is sometimes called the Revolution of 1789. However its roots stretched back further than this. It describes a revolutionary movement that took place in France between 1787 and 1799. Here, we explore all the aspects of the revolution that engulfed France in the late 18th century, from its causes to its key figures and legacy…
Figures of the French Revolution
Who were the key players in the revolution that rocked France in the late 18th century, and what were their fates?
Napoleon and the French Revolution
Find out more about the man often regarded as one of history's greatest military leaders, who rapidly rose through the ranks of the military during the French Revolution and came to power in the years of instability that followed…
The legacy of the revolution
What happened after the upheaval of the late 18th century? How did it spark other revolutions around the world, and what is its legacy today?