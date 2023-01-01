History Extra logo
Visit the battlefields of World War I, where soldiers confronted the stark reality of modern industrial warfare

Soldiers in First World War uniform eat in the trenches
First World War

Life in the trenches during WWI: your essential guide

Elsie Knocker and Mairi Chisholm pictured at the dressing station they established near the front line in Pervyse, west Flanders. (Image by Alamy)
Sisters in arms: women at war during WW1

British infantry shelter in trenches
First World War

Trench tactics: how was war fought in the WW1 trenches?

Life in the trenches: everything you wanted to know

First World War

The real trench runners of WW1

Indians in the trenches

Key WW1 battles

Photograph of the Wounded British Soldiers at the Battle of the Somme. Dated 1916. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
First World War

8 things you (probably) didn’t know about the battle of the Somme

Stretcher bearers at Passchendaele
First World War

The forgotten triumphs of Passchendaele

General Sir Douglas Haig (left) and Sir Henry Rawlinson are largely to blame for the failure of the battle of the Somme, says historian Hugh Sebag-Montefiore. (Photos by Hulton Archive/Getty Images and Photo12/UIG via Getty Images)
First World War

The British generals whose infighting lost the battle of the Somme

Peronne, March 1917
First World War

Operation Alberich: the story of Germany’s retreat in 1917

Remembering WW1

Grave of a fallen soldier in World War I
First World War

“Their name liveth for evermore”: the difficult task of locating, identifying and honouring the dead of WW1

London crowds celebrating the signing of the armistice at the end of the First World War.
First World War

Why are poppies worn, plus 4 more things you need to know about Armistice Day

A wounded soldier of Company K, 110th Regiment Infantry, receives first-aid treatment from a comrade in Varennes-en-Argonne, France, 26 September 1918. (Photo by Corbis via Getty Images)
First World War

First World War soldiers: life after the Armistice

A French soldier pictured next to wrecked German lorries.
Could WW1 have ended in 1916?