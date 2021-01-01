History Extra logo
Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones

In this four-part series exclusively available to subscribers of HistoryExtra, Dan Jones talks us through the four ages of medieval history, from the decline of the Roman empire in the 5th century through to dawning of renaissance ideas and the religious revolution in the 15th and 16th centuries. On the way, we criss-cross western Europe, considering Franks and Arabs, Mongols and monks, Crusades and pandemics and much more besides. Join us today for full access to every episode.

Medieval

Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Imperium 410-750 AD

Medieval

Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Dominium 750-1215 AD

Medieval

Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Rebirth 1216–1347 AD

Medieval

Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Revolution 1348–1527 AD

