Web Push Notifications Explained

What is a web push notification?

A web push notification is a small pop-up alert that is sent to your browser. A notification from HistoryExtra.com will alert you to content that we think you will enjoy reading.

By clicking on a web notification, you will be taken to some content we think you'll find interesting on HistoryExtra. Alternatively, you can simply dismiss the message.

Why am I receiving web notifications?

If you are receiving web push notifications from HistoryExtra.com, this means that you have actively opted in to alerts during a visit to our website.

How do I manage/switch off web push notifications?

The settings for web notifications vary slightly by browser, but they are all easy to amend. Select your browser from the list below to manage your notification settings: