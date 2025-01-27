Welcome to our Academy course – Nazi Germany with Laurence Rees.
This six-part video course covers everything you need to know about Nazi German, guided by historian, author and broadcaster Laurence Rees.
Part one of the course is available to watch from 27 January and includes:
- Episode one | The rise of the Nazi party
- Episode two | How the Nazis ran Germany in the 1930s
- Episode three | The road to war
Part two of the course is available to watch from 3 February and includes:
- Episode four | The occupation of Poland
- Episode five | The origins and implementation of the holocaust
- Episode six | The fall of the regime
The course is free as part of a HistoryExtra membership.
About the expert
Laurence Rees is a historian, author and documentary film-maker, whose series have included The Nazis: A Warning from History, Auschwitz: The Nazis and ‘The Final Solution’ and Horror in the East. He is a former Head of BBC TV History, and has won many awards for his work, including a British Book Award, a BAFTA and two Emmys.
Further reading
