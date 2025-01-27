Welcome to our Academy course – Nazi Germany with Laurence Rees.

This six-part video course covers everything you need to know about Nazi German, guided by historian, author and broadcaster Laurence Rees.

Part one of the course is available to watch from 27 January and includes:

Episode one | The rise of the Nazi party

Episode two | How the Nazis ran Germany in the 1930s

Episode three | The road to war

Part two of the course is available to watch from 3 February and includes:

Episode four | The occupation of Poland

Episode five | The origins and implementation of the holocaust

Episode six | The fall of the regime

The course is free as part of a HistoryExtra membership. This course is free for members of HistoryExtra. JOIN NOW

About the expert

Laurence Rees is a historian, author and documentary film-maker, whose series have included The Nazis: A Warning from History, Auschwitz: The Nazis and ‘The Final Solution’ and Horror in the East. He is a former Head of BBC TV History, and has won many awards for his work, including a British Book Award, a BAFTA and two Emmys.