BBC History Magazine Weekends at Warner Leisure Hotels
Join a raft of historians at BBC History Magazine weekends in Warner Leisure’s historic hotels this year
BBC History Magazine is partnering with Warner Leisure Hotels to run a series of special history weekends this year. We will be joined by historical experts such as Tracy Borman, Janina Ramirez, Suzannah Lipscomb and Michael Wood.
The venues for the events are three historic hotels: Littlecote House in Hungerford (where Henry VIII courted Jane Seymour); Holme Lacy House in Herefordshire (visited by King Charles I), and the Gothic revival Studley Castle in Warwickshire.
At each weekend, leading historians will deliver talks and partake in extended Q&A sessions with the audience. There will also be a local history lecture at each weekend, and a fun history quiz to enjoy with members of the BBC History Magazine team. Attendees will also be able to enjoy the facilities at each hotel.
The weekends
1 – 4 March 2024: Littlecote House, Wiltshire
Speakers: Tracy Borman, Janina Ramirez, Suzannah Lipscomb, Mary-Ann Ochota, and Michael Wood
Prices start from £339 per person
5 – 8 April 2024: Studley Castle, Warwickshire
Speakers: Janina Ramirez, Suzannah Lipscomb, Mary-Ann Ochota, Tracy Borman, James Holland, and Dan Jones
Prices start from £439 per person
4 – 7 October 2024: Holme Lacy House, Herefordshire
Speakers: Janina Ramirez, Dan Jones, Mary-Ann Ochota, and Tracy Borman
Prices start from £379 per person.
To book, or for more information, please visit www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/live-shows/history-weekends
(Janaina Ramirez image © Lawrence Looi)
