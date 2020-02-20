March 2020 issue of BBC History Magazine out now!
Henry V's greatest victory, Georgian terrorists and the massacre at Glencoe…
Inside our March 2020 issue…
Anne Curry describes a masterclass of diplomacy that even outshone the English king’s triumph at Agincourt
Nick Hewitt chronicles the evacuation of 2 million people in the face of the advancing Soviet army in 1945
A Welsh tragedy?
Simon Jenkins talks to Elinor Evans about a nation’s troubled 20th century
Georgian terrorists
Stephen Bates traces the 19th-century plot to butcher the British cabinet
Thomas Williams considers the shadowy allure of one of history’s most obscure eras
What led William III & II to authorise a massacre in the Scottish Highlands? Allan Kennedy examines the evidence
The rise of the cat burglar
Eloise Moss on the agile criminals who caused a media sensation in the 1920s
PLUS
Thoughts from columnists Michael Wood and David Olusoga. Plus, Emma Barnett chooses her history hero
