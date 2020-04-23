27 history questions for your home pub quiz
As many of us stay connected with family and friends through quizzes from our homes, we’ve shared a selection of history questions perfect for your next trivia round…
It’s the perfect time to create a quiz from home that you can share with family and friends, but you might be stumped for the right questions. We have rounded up a selection of questions from across HistoryExtra; feel free to mix and match to create your own history pub quiz…
- Which English king died in 1066, leaving no heir to the throne?
- Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and…? Who was the third astronaut involved in the Apollo 11 mission that landed on the moon?
- What was Matthew Hopkins famous for in the 17th century?
- In what century did the Peasants’ Revolt take place?
- During the US civil rights movement in the 1960s, who said: “We declare our right on this earth…to be a human being…by any means necessary”?
- Who was the wife of the future Henry VIII’s older brother, Arthur?
- What is trepanning?
- In which decade did the potato famine strike Ireland?
- Who led the Scottish army to victory over the English at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314?
- What were the four humours that the ancient Greeks believed made up the body and determined illness?
- Who sent the Spanish Armada to England in 1588?
- Which English king built castles in the 13th century to help conquer Wales?
- The Chinese Exclusion Act was signed into law by which US president in 1882?
- Which 19th-century Englishwoman became the first qualified medical doctor?
- Which part of Berlin was enclosed by the wall?
- Which prominent Kurd, born in Tikrit, united Muslim forces against the crusaders in the 12th century?
- Which rebellious leader of the Catuvellauni tribe was caught and taken to Rome in AD 50, then pardoned by Emperor Claudius?
- Which American president was in power during the ‘Black Thursday’ Wall Street crash?
- At what famous French landmark was the document signed which set out the terms of ‘peace’ following the First World War?
- Where were Charles I’s headquarters during the Civil War?
- Who assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in 1914?
- Who was the last king of the Plantagenet line of monarchs?
- The controversial film Birth of a Nation, which was released in 1915, was used as a recruiting tool for which organisation?
- What was Eleanor Roosevelt’s maiden name?
- Who was the last tsar of Russia?
- During 1963, in Washington DC, Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous ‘I have a dream’ speech on the steps of which famous landmark?
- Which monarch appointed Pitt the Younger to the office of prime minister in December 1783?
Answers
- Edward the Confessor
- Michael Collins
- He was a witch-finder
- The 14th century
- Malcolm X
- Catherine of Aragon
- The drilling of holes in the head and scraping or cutting of the skull
- 1840s
- Robert the Bruce
- Blood, phlegm, black bile, yellow bile
- Philip II of Spain
- Edward I
- Chester A Arthur
- Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
- The west
- Saladin
- Caractacus
- Herbert Hoover
- The Palace of Versailles
- Oxford
- Gavrilo Princip
- Richard III. He was defeated at the battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 by the army of Henry Tudor
- The Ku Klux Klan
- Roosevelt
- Nicholas II
- The Lincoln Memorial
- George III