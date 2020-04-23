27 history questions for your home pub quiz

It’s the perfect time to create a quiz from home that you can share with family and friends, but you might be stumped for the right questions. We have rounded up a selection of questions from across HistoryExtra; feel free to mix and match to create your own history pub quiz…

Which English king died in 1066, leaving no heir to the throne? Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and…? Who was the third astronaut involved in the Apollo 11 mission that landed on the moon? What was Matthew Hopkins famous for in the 17th century? In what century did the Peasants’ Revolt take place? During the US civil rights movement in the 1960s, who said: “We declare our right on this earth…to be a human being…by any means necessary”? Who was the wife of the future Henry VIII’s older brother, Arthur? What is trepanning? In which decade did the potato famine strike Ireland? Who led the Scottish army to victory over the English at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314? What were the four humours that the ancient Greeks believed made up the body and determined illness? Who sent the Spanish Armada to England in 1588? Which English king built castles in the 13th century to help conquer Wales? The Chinese Exclusion Act was signed into law by which US president in 1882? Which 19th-century Englishwoman became the first qualified medical doctor? Which part of Berlin was enclosed by the wall? Which prominent Kurd, born in Tikrit, united Muslim forces against the crusaders in the 12th century? Which rebellious leader of the Catuvellauni tribe was caught and taken to Rome in AD 50, then pardoned by Emperor Claudius? Which American president was in power during the ‘Black Thursday’ Wall Street crash? At what famous French landmark was the document signed which set out the terms of ‘peace’ following the First World War? Where were Charles I’s headquarters during the Civil War? Who assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in 1914? Who was the last king of the Plantagenet line of monarchs? The controversial film Birth of a Nation, which was released in 1915, was used as a recruiting tool for which organisation? What was Eleanor Roosevelt’s maiden name? Who was the last tsar of Russia? During 1963, in Washington DC, Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous ‘I have a dream’ speech on the steps of which famous landmark? Which monarch appointed Pitt the Younger to the office of prime minister in December 1783?

Answers

Edward the Confessor Michael Collins He was a witch-finder The 14th century Malcolm X Catherine of Aragon The drilling of holes in the head and scraping or cutting of the skull 1840s Robert the Bruce Blood, phlegm, black bile, yellow bile Philip II of Spain Edward I Chester A Arthur Elizabeth Garrett Anderson The west Saladin Caractacus Herbert Hoover The Palace of Versailles Oxford Gavrilo Princip Richard III. He was defeated at the battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 by the army of Henry Tudor The Ku Klux Klan Roosevelt Nicholas II The Lincoln Memorial George III

