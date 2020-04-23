Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. 27 history questions for your home pub quiz

27 history questions for your home pub quiz

As many of us stay connected with family and friends through quizzes from our homes, we’ve shared a selection of history questions perfect for your next trivia round…

Richard III

It’s the perfect time to create a quiz from home that you can share with family and friends, but you might be stumped for the right questions. We have rounded up a selection of questions from across HistoryExtra; feel free to mix and match to create your own history pub quiz…

Advertisement
  1. Which English king died in 1066, leaving no heir to the throne?
  2. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and…? Who was the third astronaut involved in the Apollo 11 mission that landed on the moon?
  3. What was Matthew Hopkins famous for in the 17th century?
  4. In what century did the Peasants’ Revolt take place?
  5. During the US civil rights movement in the 1960s, who said: “We declare our right on this earth…to be a human being…by any means necessary”?
  6. Who was the wife of the future Henry VIII’s older brother, Arthur?
  7. What is trepanning?
  8. In which decade did the potato famine strike Ireland?
  9. Who led the Scottish army to victory over the English at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314?
  10.  What were the four humours that the ancient Greeks believed made up the body and determined illness?
  11.  Who sent the Spanish Armada to England in 1588?
  12.  Which English king built castles in the 13th century to help conquer Wales?
  13.  The Chinese Exclusion Act was signed into law by which US president in 1882?
  14.  Which 19th-century Englishwoman became the first qualified medical doctor?
  15.  Which part of Berlin was enclosed by the wall?
  16.  Which prominent Kurd, born in Tikrit, united Muslim forces against the crusaders in the 12th century?
  17.  Which rebellious leader of the Catuvellauni tribe was caught and taken to Rome in AD 50, then pardoned by Emperor Claudius?
  18.  Which American president was in power during the ‘Black Thursday’ Wall Street crash?
  19.  At what famous French landmark was the document signed which set out the terms of ‘peace’ following the First World War?
  20.  Where were Charles I’s headquarters during the Civil War?
  21.  Who assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in 1914?
  22.  Who was the last king of the Plantagenet line of monarchs?
  23.  The controversial film Birth of a Nation, which was released in 1915, was used as a recruiting tool for which organisation?
  24.  What was Eleanor Roosevelt’s maiden name?
  25.  Who was the last tsar of Russia?
  26.  During 1963, in Washington DC, Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous ‘I have a dream’ speech on the steps of which famous landmark?
  27.  Which monarch appointed Pitt the Younger to the office of prime minister in December 1783?
Advertisement
Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
Which 19th-century Englishwoman became the first qualified medical doctor? (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Answers

  1. Edward the Confessor
  2. Michael Collins
  3. He was a witch-finder
  4. The 14th century
  5. Malcolm X
  6. Catherine of Aragon
  7. The drilling of holes in the head and scraping or cutting of the skull
  8. 1840s
  9. Robert the Bruce
  10.  Blood, phlegm, black bile, yellow bile
  11.  Philip II of Spain
  12.  Edward I
  13.  Chester A Arthur
  14.  Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
  15.  The west
  16.  Saladin
  17.  Caractacus
  18.  Herbert Hoover
  19.  The Palace of Versailles
  20.  Oxford
  21.  Gavrilo Princip
  22.  Richard III. He was defeated at the battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 by the army of Henry Tudor
  23.  The Ku Klux Klan
  24.  Roosevelt
  25.  Nicholas II
  26.  The Lincoln Memorial
  27.  George III

Want to put your own knowledge to the test? Browse our full range of history quizzes here

Tags

More on: Black history

Richard III
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Princes in the Tower
Magazine

Editor’s pick 9 top articles from the BBC History Magazine archive to read right now

stay-home_-get-inspired
Magazine

Stay Home, Get Inspired Newsletter

Pod_picks_2019_2
Magazine

2019 round-up: we choose our top 12 HistoryExtra podcasts of the year

The British Museum in London
Magazine

Virtual museum and monument tours: how to explore the wonders of history from your home