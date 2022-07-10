10 July: On this day in history

10 July 138

After a 21-year reign, the Roman emperor Hadrian dies of a heart attack at his villa in Baiae, in the Gulf of Naples.

10 July 1460

Watched by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Yorkists defeated the Lancastrians at the battle of Northampton, capturing King Henry VI and killing the Duke of Buckingham. The Lancastrians, who were entrenched with cannon in a strong position south of the river Nene near Delapre Abbey, were routed partly because heavy rain prevented them from making use of their artillery but mainly because of the treachery of Lord Grey. At a key moment in the battle he ordered his men to lay down their arms and let the Yorkists into the Lancastrian entrenchments.