Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. On This Day
  3. 13 September: On this day in history

13 September: On this day in history

What events happened on 13 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

On this day_Numbers13

Published:

13 September 1759

British beat French forces at Plains of Abrahams (Quebec). After leading his men on an extraordinarily daring climb up the cliffs from the St Lawrence River, General James Wolfe deploys his troops against the French defenders on the Plains of Abraham. Wolfe is shot and fatally injured, but the French are routed – and Quebec is secured for the British crown.

Advertisement

13 September 1971

A four-day riot at Attica Prison in New York state came to a violent end after the authorities opened fire, killing 29 inmates and ten hostages. More than 60 inmates were indicted and eight convicted.

Browse more on this day in history

Screenshot 2021-09-09 at 17.22.22

Authors

preferredsandbrook crop

Dominic Sandbrook

Social networks

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW