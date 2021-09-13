13 September: On this day in history

13 September 1759

British beat French forces at Plains of Abrahams (Quebec). After leading his men on an extraordinarily daring climb up the cliffs from the St Lawrence River, General James Wolfe deploys his troops against the French defenders on the Plains of Abraham. Wolfe is shot and fatally injured, but the French are routed – and Quebec is secured for the British crown.

13 September 1971

A four-day riot at Attica Prison in New York state came to a violent end after the authorities opened fire, killing 29 inmates and ten hostages. More than 60 inmates were indicted and eight convicted.