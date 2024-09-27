Featured anniversary | 16 September

1400: Owain Glyndwr is proclaimed Prince of Wales during an uprising that lasts for 12 years

In September 1400, Owain Glyndŵr was smouldering with anger. Born some four decades earlier to a landed family in the Welsh Marches, Glyndŵr had been involved in a land dispute with a fellow nobleman, Baron Grey de Ruthin.

On 16 September 1400 Glyndŵr took desperate action. Summoning his friends to his Denbighshire estate of Glyndyfrdwy, he was proclaimed Prince of Wales. According to an English jury, the rebels pledged themselves to kill Henry and stamp out the English language. Then they proceeded “in warlike fashion like enemies” to Ruthin, which they sacked and plundered. So began the Welsh Revolt, the bloodiest rising against English rule for more than a century.

Read more