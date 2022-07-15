15 July: On this day in history

Launched in November 1095, the First Crusade reached its climax at the walls of Jerusalem nearly four years later. It was the height of summer, and outside the walls of the holy city, some 12,000 crusaders were preparing for the final assault. On the night of 14 July, the crusaders attacked from two siege towers. At the city’s north-eastern gate, two knights from Tournai led the charge, soon followed by scores more. And as the resistance crumbled, the blood began to flow.

Even by crusade standards, the sack of Jerusalem was a moment of immense savagery. Many of the city’s Muslim and Jewish citizens fled towards the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, hoping for sanctuary from the crusaders’ bloodlust. But they were to be horribly disappointed. The crusaders, reported one chronicler, “were killing and slaying even to the Temple of Solomon, where the slaughter was so great that our men waded in blood up to their ankles”. The crusader Fulcher of Chartres thought the death toll ran into the tens of thousands.

“If you had been there,” he wrote, “you would have seen our feet coloured to our ankles with the blood of the slain... None of them were left alive; neither women nor children were spared.”

For days afterwards, Jerusalem reeked of death. Eventually the crusaders’ leaders ordered the survivors to dump the corpses outside the walls. “So the living Saracens dragged the dead before the exits of the gates and arranged them in heaps, as if they were houses,” a chronicle explained. “No one ever saw or heard of such slaughter of pagan people, for funeral pyres were formed from them like pyramids, and no one knows their number except God alone.” | Written by Dominic Sandbrook

15 July 1410

A Polish and Lithuanian army under King Wladyslaw Jagiello of Poland won a decisive victory over the Order of Teutonic Knights at the battle of Tannenberg. Although the Order managed to retain most of its lands, its power and prestige never recovered.

15 July 1783

The Marquis de Jouffroy d’Abbans demonstrated his experimental steamship, the Pyroscaphe, on the river Saone at Lyon. An early form of paddle steamer, the ship managed to travel up the river for 15 minutes before breaking down.

15 July 1811

Birth in Modbury, Devon of botanical artist Emily Stackhouse. She has been identified as the artist responsible for the illustrations in Charles Johns’s bestselling reference book Flowers of the Field, first published in 1851.

15 July 1912

During the Stockholm Olympics, Greco-Roman middleweight wrestler Martin Klein defeated Alfred Asikainen in a bout that lasted 11 hours 40 minutes. Klein was too tired to compete in the final and had to settle for the silver medal.