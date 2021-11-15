15 November: On this day in history
What events happened on 15 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…
Published:
15 November 1708
Birth in Westminster of William Pitt the elder, future Earl of Chatham, architect of Britain’s success in the Seven Years’ War and prime minister from 1766 to 1768.
15 November 1887
Artist Georgia O’Keefe is born in Wisconsin.
15 November 1920
The General Assembly of the League of Nations met for the first time, at Geneva in Switzerland.
15 November 1971
The Intel Corporation publicly launched the Intel 4004, the world’s first single chip microprocessor.
15 November 1979
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher informed the House of Commons that the former surveyor of the queen’s pictures and director of the Courtauld Institute, Anthony Blunt, had been a Soviet spy.
