15 November: On this day in history

What events happened on 15 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

Published:

15 November 1708

Birth in Westminster of William Pitt the elder, future Earl of Chatham, architect of Britain’s success in the Seven Years’ War and prime minister from 1766 to 1768.

15 November 1887

Artist Georgia O’Keefe is born in Wisconsin.

15 November 1920

The General Assembly of the League of Nations met for the first time, at Geneva in Switzerland.

15 November 1971

The Intel Corporation publicly launched the Intel 4004, the world’s first single chip microprocessor.

15 November 1979

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher informed the House of Commons that the former surveyor of the queen’s pictures and director of the Courtauld Institute, Anthony Blunt, had been a Soviet spy.

Dominic Sandbrook

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

