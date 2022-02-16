16 February: On this day in history

The entire population of the Netherlands is condemned to death by the Inquisition for heresy.

Sir Roger Vaughan, a prominent Welsh Yorkist (and said to have led Owen Tudor to execution after the battle of Mortimer’s Cross in 1461) was appointed constable of Cardigan Castle. The next year he was captured by Tudor’s son, Jasper, and beheaded.

Buckinghamshire MP Sir Christopher Pigott is sent to the Tower of London for violently speaking out in Parliament against Union with Scotland.

16 February 1641

Charles I reluctantly gave royal assent to the Triennial Act, which called for a parliament of at least 50 days every three years. The act prevented kings from ruling without parliament, as Charles had done from 1629 to 1640.

16 February 1812

Henry Wilson, 18th vice president of the United States of America, was born Jeremiah Jones Colbath in Farmington, New Hampshire.

16 February 1909

One hundred and sixty eight miners lose their lives in an underground explosion at the West Stanley Colliery, County Durham. A number of those killed are in their early teens.

16 February 1923

English archaeologist Howard Carter opened the fourth room of King Tutankhamun’s tomb – the sealed burial chamber that contained the king’s sarcophagus and mummified body.

16 February 1936

In Spain, the last democratic election for more than 40 years is held. Months later, generals launch a coup to overthrow the elected left-wing Frente Popular (Popular Front) coalition government, triggering the Spanish Civil War.