16 February: On this day in history
What events happened on 16 February in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
16 February 1470
Sir Roger Vaughan, a prominent Welsh Yorkist (and said to have led Owen Tudor to execution after the battle of Mortimer’s Cross in 1461) was appointed constable of Cardigan Castle. The next year he was captured by Tudor’s son, Jasper, and beheaded.
16 February 1568
The entire population of the Netherlands is condemned to death by the Inquisition for heresy.
16 February 1607
Buckinghamshire MP Sir Christopher Pigott is sent to the Tower of London for violently speaking out in Parliament against Union with Scotland.
16 February 1641
Charles I reluctantly gave royal assent to the Triennial Act, which called for a parliament of at least 50 days every three years. The act prevented kings from ruling without parliament, as Charles had done from 1629 to 1640.
16 February 1812
Henry Wilson, 18th vice president of the United States of America, was born Jeremiah Jones Colbath in Farmington, New Hampshire.
16 February 1909
One hundred and sixty eight miners lose their lives in an underground explosion at the West Stanley Colliery, County Durham. A number of those killed are in their early teens.
16 February 1923
English archaeologist Howard Carter opened the fourth room of King Tutankhamun’s tomb – the sealed burial chamber that contained the king’s sarcophagus and mummified body.
16 February 1936
In Spain, the last democratic election for more than 40 years is held. Months later, generals launch a coup to overthrow the elected left-wing Frente Popular (Popular Front) coalition government, triggering the Spanish Civil War.
