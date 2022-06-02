2 June: On this day in history

2 June 1581

After being deposed by a rival faction led by the Duke of Lennox, James Douglas, 4th Earl of Morton, the last of four regents during the minority of James VI, was executed in Edinburgh. He had been found guilty of complicity in the murder of James VI's father, Lord Darnley, 14 years earlier. The method of execution selected was the Maiden, an early form of guillotine, which Morton himself was said to have introduced to Scotland after seeing it being used in England.

2 June 1763

During Pontiac’s Rebellion, a force of Ojibwe Indians captured Fort Michilimackinac from the British. They managed to approach the fort without arousing suspicion by staging a game of baaga’adowe (an early version of lacrosse) outside its gates.