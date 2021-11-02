History Extra logo
2 November: On this day in history

What events happened on 2 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

Published:

2 November 1470

The future Edward V was born in Westminster Abbey where his mother, Elizabeth Woodville, sought sanctuary during the temporary return to power of the Lancastrians and the exile of her husband, Edward IV.

2 November 1483

Henry Stafford, the second Duke of Buckingham, is beheaded at the age of 28 in Salisbury Market Place for his part in a plot to overthrow King Richard III

2 November 1841

British political officer Sir Alexander Burnes and his two aides were killed by a mob in Kabul, Afghanistan. Two months later the beleaguered British garrison began its disastrous retreat from the city.

2 November 1899

Three weeks after the outbreak of the Second South African War, Boer forces surrounded the Natal garrison town of Ladysmith. The town was eventually relieved by Sir Redvers Buller after a three-month siege.

2 November 1917

The Balfour Declaration (named after British foreign secretary Balfour) supports Jewish settlement in Palestine.

