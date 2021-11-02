2 November: On this day in history

2 November 1470

The future Edward V was born in Westminster Abbey where his mother, Elizabeth Woodville, sought sanctuary during the temporary return to power of the Lancastrians and the exile of her husband, Edward IV.

2 November 1483

Henry Stafford, the second Duke of Buckingham, is beheaded at the age of 28 in Salisbury Market Place for his part in a plot to overthrow King Richard III

2 November 1841