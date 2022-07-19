20 July: On this day in history

20 July 1332

Death of Thomas Randolph, 1st Earl of Moray. He had fought alongside Robert Bruce at Bannockburn in 1314, with Douglas at the Scottish victories at Myton in 1319 and Byland in 1322, and captured Edinburgh Castle in a daring night attack.

20 July 1651

An English Parliamentarian army led by John Lambert defeated a Scottish Covenantor force loyal to Charles II at the battle of Inverkeithing. The victory gave Cromwell control of the Firth of Forth.