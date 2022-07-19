20 July: On this day in history
What events happened on 20 July in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
20 July 1332
Death of Thomas Randolph, 1st Earl of Moray. He had fought alongside Robert Bruce at Bannockburn in 1314, with Douglas at the Scottish victories at Myton in 1319 and Byland in 1322, and captured Edinburgh Castle in a daring night attack.
20 July 1651
An English Parliamentarian army led by John Lambert defeated a Scottish Covenantor force loyal to Charles II at the battle of Inverkeithing. The victory gave Cromwell control of the Firth of Forth.
20 July 1860
Birth in New York of pioneer of nursery education Margaret McMillan. Her parents had emigrated from Inverness and after the death of her father and sister, her mother took her and her sister Rachel back to Scotland. She joined the Fabian Society and spent ten years in Bradford working for improved educational provision for the children of the urban poor. In 1902 she joined Rachel in London where she continued her work and produced several influential works on nursery education.
20 July 1923
Former Mexican revolutionary leader José Doroteo Arango Arámbula, better known as Pancho Villa, was assassinated while driving in his car through the town of Parral, Chihuahua.