22 March: On this day in history
What events happened on 22 March in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
22 March 1421
Thomas Duke of Clarence, the younger brother and heir presumptive of King Henry V, was defeated and killed after unwisely attacking a Franco-Scottish army at Baugé near Angers in north-west France.
22 March 1459
Birth of Maximilian, the son of Emperor Frederick III and Eleanor of Portugal. Holy Roman Emperor from 1493, his rule will see an expansion of Habsburg territory but also some costly wars, notably against the French in Italy.
22 March 1622
About 350 Virginian settlers, around a third of the population of the colony, were killed in a series of surprise attacks by Native Americans of the Powhatan confederacy under the leadership of Chief Opchanacanough.
22 March 1783
Birth of Sarah Goodin Barrett Moulton. Nicknamed ‘Pinkie’, she was the young subject of one of Thomas Lawrence’s most famous portraits. It was purchased in 1926 for 74,000 guineas, then the highest price ever paid for a painting at auction.
22 March 1832
Death in Weimar of poet Johann von Goethe.
22 March 1888
Plans for what will be the world's first football league are announced. Founder members are Accrington, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Burnley, Derby, Everton, Notts County, Preston, Stoke, West Brom and Wolves.
22 March 1895
In Paris, an invited audience of 200 people watch as the Lumière brothers demonstrate their black-and-white moving pictures.
22 March 1960
American physicists Arthur Schawlow and Charles Townes were awarded the world's first patent for a laser. Gordon Gould, who coined the term laser and whose patent application had been rejected, began a 30-year legal battle for his patent rights.
