25 October: On this day in history

The mid-1920s was a febrile time in politics. After the fall of the Lloyd George coalition, a short-lived Tory government had given way to Ramsay MacDonald’s similarly fleeting Labour administration, the first in Britain’s history. By October, voters were once more poised to go to the polls. Beneath the surface simmered the fear of war and chaos, Bolshevism and revolution.

It was in this atmosphere that, on 25 October 1924, the fiercely conservative Daily Mail broke an extraordinary story. “CIVIL WAR PLOT BY SOCIALISTS’ MASTERS” screamed the headline. “Moscow Orders to Our Reds – Great Plot Disclosed Yesterday – ‘Paralyse the Army and Navy’ – And Mr MacDonald Would Lend Russia Our Money!” The Mail explained that it had obtained a letter, allegedly written by the head of the Comintern (the international communist organisation), Grigory Zinoviev, to a British contact. Just months earlier MacDonald had officially recognised the Soviet government, to the fury of his more conservative critics. The letter seemed to cast his decision in a new and damning light.

“A settlement of relations between the two countries,” the letter ran, “will assist in the revolutionising of the international and British proletariat not less than a successful rising in any of the working districts of England, as the establishment of close contact between the British and Russian proletariat… will make it possible for us to extend and develop the propaganda of ideas of Leninism in England.”

The letter was, in fact, a forgery. But who knew that at the time? Four days later, Britain went to the polls, Labour was defeated – and for decades supporters blamed the ‘Zinoviev letter’. | Read more about the history of the Labour party