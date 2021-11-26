26 November: On this day in history
What events happened on 26 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…
Published:
26 November 1559
The future Bishop of Salisbury, John Jewel, preached his famous ‘Challenge Sermon’ from Paul’s Cross. In it he challenged the Catholic church to provide biblical authority for 27 of its articles of faith.
26 November 1607
Birth in Southwark of educational benefactor John Harvard.
26 November 1651
Henry Ireton died of fever while campaigning in Ireland. The son-in-law of Oliver Cromwell, he had commanded the left wing of the parliamentarian army at the battle of Naseby in 1645.
26 November 1810
Birth in Newcastle of inventor and industrialist William Armstrong. He invented the hydraulic crane and the Armstrong breech-loading gun. He also went on to found what was to become a world-leading ship-building company.
26 November 1983
An armed gang steals over £25 million worth of gold bullion, 6,800 ingots in all, from the Brinks Mat warehouse near Heathrow Airport.
