In pictures: the history of London’s Heathrow Airport

An airfield was established on the site we now know as Heathrow Airport as far back as 1929, in the village of Heath Row in Harmondsworth, but it was not until the Second World War that expansion got under way. Following the end of the war, the airport was handed over from military to civil control on 1 January 1946. The first commercial flight to take off from Heathrow that same day was a converted Lancaster bomber named Starlight that flew to Buenos Aires.

Heathrow Airport’s controversial plans to build a third runway have been thrown into doubt after a court ruling this week. How much do you know about the site’s history?

Here we explore the history of Heathrow Airport in photos…

Emma Mason is the Digital Editor of HistoryExtra.com

This article was first published by History Extra in June 2018