  3. 26 September: On this day in history

What events happened on 26 September in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

26 September 1087

Following his father’s example, William II is crowned King of England at Westminster Abbey by Archbishop Lanfranc. Absolutely nothing is known of it at all. But it was probably a colourful occasion, since William’s biographer describes him as “addicted to every kind of vice, particularly lust and especially sodomy”.

26 September 1831

The first meeting of what would become the British Association for the Advancement of Science was held in York. The prime mover was David Brewster, editor of the Edinburgh Journal of Science.

26 September 1842

Richard, Marquess Wellesley died at Brompton aged 82. Formerly governor general of Bengal and lord lieutenant of Ireland, he was the elder brother of the Duke of Wellington

 26 September 1969

The Beatles’ last recorded album, Abbey Road, is released on both sides of the Atlantic, going straight to number one in the charts.

Dominic Sandbrook

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

