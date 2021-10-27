27 October: On this day in history

27 October 1659

Quakers Marmaduke Stevenson and William Robinson were hanged in Boston for returning to Massachusetts after being banished on pain of death. A third Quaker, Mary Dyer, who had also been sentenced to death for returning to the colony, accompanied them to the scaffold but was given a last-minute reprieve. She spent the winter on Rhode Island but in May 1660 once again returned to Boston to complain about the harshness of the anti-Quaker legislation. This time there was to be no reprieve and she was hanged on 1 June.

27 October 1470

The 13-year-old Henry Tudor had an audience with Henry VI, who had recently been restored to the throne by the Earl of Warwick. It was later claimed that the king prophesied that his nephew would one day rule England.

