28 August: On this day in history

28 August 1592

Birth of royal favourite George Villiers, later the 1st Duke of Buckingham. His popularity with James VI and I was only matched by his unpopularity throughout the country. News of his murder in 1628 was met with wild rejoicing.

Advertisement

28 August 1640

A Scottish Covenanter army defeated an English force before occupying Newcastle. This was important, as the need to buy off the Scots forced Charles I to call the Long Parliament which sat through the Civil Wars.