27 August: On this day in history
What events happened on 27 August in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
27 August 1172
Prince Henry, eldest son of the still-living and ruling Henry II, was crowned ‘Young’ King of England. Henry had been crowned two years earlier but the ceremony was repeated in order to include his wife, Margaret of France.
27 August 1770
Influential German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel was born in Stuttgart, then part of the Duchy of Württemberg.
27 August 1859
The world’s first successful oil well came into being as Edwin Drake struck oil 69 feet below ground level near Titusville, Pennsylvania.
27 August 1861
Martin Doyle became the last person in Britain to be executed for attempted murder when he was hanged in Chester prison after being found guilty of attempting to kill his girlfriend.