29 January: On this day in history

29 January 1711

William Cheselden passed the final examination of the Barber Surgeons’ Company. Appointed surgeon at St Thomas’s Hospital in 1720, he specialised in the removal of bladder stones, achieving vastly improved survival rates. He was later appointed surgeon for the stone at the Westminster Infirmary and St George’s Hospital and, in 1727, surgeon to Queen Caroline. Cheselden also developed new techniques in eye surgery, notably in the removal of cataracts. His The Anatomy of the Human Body, published in 1713, remained an essential student manual until the end of the 18th century.

Advertisement

29 January 1712

A conference convened at Utrecht to negotiate a peace between France and the Grand Alliance and bring an end to the War of the Spanish Succession. A series of treaties were signed by the warring nations in the spring of the following year.

29 January 1728