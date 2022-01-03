History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. On This Day
  3. 3 January: On this day in history

3 January: On this day in history

What events happened on 3 January in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

On this day_Numbers_yellow3

Published:

3 January 1888

Marvin Stone patents the paper drinking straw.

Advertisement

3 January 1892

Scholar and author John Ronald Reuel Tolkein was born in Bloemfontein, Orange Free State. At the age of three he came to England with his mother and brother and remained there after the death of his father.

3 January 1921

The first radio broadcast of a weather forecast. The transmission was made by station 9XM from the university of Wisconsin in the uSA; the station had been broadcasting Morse code weather bulletins since 1917.

Advertisement

3 January 1959

Orcadian poet, novelist and academic Edwin Muir dies aged 71. His argument that Scottish literature had a better chance of international recognition if it were to be written in English had led him into conflict with other Scottish writers, notably Hugh MacDiarmid.

Browse more On this day in history

Screenshot 2021-09-09 at 17.22.22

Authors

preferredsandbrook crop

Dominic Sandbrook

Social networks

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

Tags

Subs Jan 2022 Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW