30 July: On this day in history
What events happened on 30 July in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
30 July 762
Abbasid Caliph Abu Jaafar Al-Mansour commissioned the construction of Baghdad as his new capital city on the Tigris.
30 July 1511
Birth in Arezzo, Tuscany of painter, architect and historian Giorgio Vasari. In 1550 he published his Lives of the Most Excellent Painters, Sculptors and Architects, one of art history’s most important early texts.
30 July 1540
Three reformers (Barnes, Garrett and Jerome) were burned for heresy and three Catholics (Abel, Powell and Fetherston) were hanged, drawn and quartered for treason at Smithfield.
30 July 1756
In St Petersburg, the architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli unveils the magnificent Catherine Palace to a delighted Catherine the Great.
30 July 1863
Henry Ford, the American industrialist who founded the Ford Motor Company, was born in Wayne County, Michigan.
30 July 1975
Having arranged to meet his Mafia contacts in a car park in a Detroit suburb, the controversial American union leader Jimmy Hoffa disappears and is never seen again.