30 May: On this day in history

30 May 1431

Nineteen-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake as a relapsed heretic in the old market place in Rouen. She had inspired the French victory at Orleans in 1429 but had been captured by the Burgundians in the following year and subsequently sold to the English. Pierre Cauchon, bishop of Beavais, who was an English supporter, presided over her trial. Joan had been instrumental in securing the coronation of Charles VII as king of France and, by securing her condemnation, the English were hoping to undermine Charles's legitimacy as monarch.

30 May 1640

Death of Flemish baroque painter Sir Peter Paul Rubens. He had been suffering from gout for several years.