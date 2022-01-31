31 January: On this day in history

31 January 1512

Birth in Lisbon of Henry, the future ‘cardinal-king’ of Portugal. As a younger son of King Manuel I he had not been expected to succeed to the throne and therefore entered the church, becoming a cardinal in 1545. He was king from 1578 until 1580 after the death of King Sebastian at the battle of Alcazarquivir. However the refusal of the pope to release him from his religious vows prevented him from marrying and his failure to decisively designate a successor gave Philip II of Spain the opportunity to seize the Portuguese throne.

Advertisement

31 January 1788

Charles Edward Stuart, ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie‘, dies in exile in Rome. He had been born there 67 years earlier.

31 January 1919