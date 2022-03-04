4 March: On this day in history

While torturing some Christians in Nicomedia, a Roman officer, Adrian, asks them what they hope to get out of it. He is so impressed by their answers that he promptly converts to Christianity, earning a date with the executioner. The good news is that he becomes a saint. | Written by Dominic Sandbrook

The winter of 1917–18 had been harsh at Camp Funston, a training centre on Fort Riley in Kansas. The camp was set on a plain spanning some 80 sq km, studded with barracks, stables, repair units and hangars. It was a windy, cold location, creating a hostile environment for soldiers who lived and trained there in preparation to join the First World War, then raging across the globe. Barracks were overcrowded and insufficiently heated.

There was still a chill in the air on the morning of 4 March 1918. Private Albert Gitchell, a US Army mess cook, woke feeling hot and achy, his throat burning. Physically unable to attend to his duties, he dragged himself to the infirmary – Hospital Building 91 – where his temperature was taken, recording a shocking 39.4°C. Wary of spreading whatever disease had infected Gitchell, the camp doctor recom- mended that the cook – whom he diagnosed with “a bad cold” – spend a few days in a separate tent.

It was already too late. Almost immediately afterwards, several more patients descended on the infirmary complaining of the same symptoms. Before lunchtime, 107 cases of the mysterious flu were recorded at Fort Riley. With so many soldiers ailing, alternative arrangements had to be made rapidly, to accommodate and provide beds for the sick. Men were moved from the bursting quarantine tent into a vast hangar where the beds were spaced in rows, as in a hospital.

This outbreak heralded the start of the pandemic that became known as the “Spanish flu”. This strain of influenza virus proved deadly and highly contagious, rapidly spread- ing worldwide. It infected nearly one-third of the global population and killed an estimated 50 million people. Fortunately, by 1920 the strain had weakened, and flu outbreaks became less-deadly seasonal phenomena. | Written by Helen Carr