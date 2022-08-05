5 August: On this day in history

The Duke of Marlborough forced the supposedly impregnable Lines of Ne Plus Ultra, a series of defences built by the French to protect their northern frontier. He then went on to besiege and capture Bouchain.

An army of West Saxons and Mercians under King Edward the Elder , the son of Alfred the Great , defeated the Northumbrian Danes at Wednesfield near Tettenhall, Wolverhampton.

5 August 1869

Birth in Taunton, Somerset of historian and travel writer Alexander William Kinglake. His best-known work is his massive Invasion of the Crimea, which was published in eight volumes, the first in 1863 and the last nearly 25 years later.

5 August 1888

Bertha Benz makes the world’s first long-distance car journey, to visit her mother. She drives all day, covering 66 miles from Mannheim to Pforzheim.

5 August 1962

Marilyn Monroe was found dead in the bedroom of her los Angeles home with a bottle of sleeping pills by her side.