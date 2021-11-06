History Extra logo
  3. 6 November: On this day in history

6 November: On this day in history

What events happened on 6 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

6 November 1429

Henry VI was crowned king of England in Westminster Abbey, a month before his eighth birthday. He had inherited the throne as an eight-month-old baby following the early death of his father, Henry V, in 1421.

6 November 1860

Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln was elected 16th president of the United States. By the time he was inaugurated, seven southern states had seceded from the Union and the Confederate States of America had been established.

6 November 1861

Jefferson Davis was elected to a six-year term as president of the Confederate States of America. He had been serving as provisional president since February.

6 November 1927

David George Hogarth, archaeologist and mentor of author TE Lawrence, dies in Oxford.

6 November 1928

Jacob Schick, a retired United States army colonel, is granted a patent for the world’s first electric dry shave razor.”

Dominic Sandbrook

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

