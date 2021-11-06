6 November: On this day in history

6 November 1429

Henry VI was crowned king of England in Westminster Abbey, a month before his eighth birthday. He had inherited the throne as an eight-month-old baby following the early death of his father, Henry V, in 1421.

6 November 1860

Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln was elected 16th president of the United States. By the time he was inaugurated, seven southern states had seceded from the Union and the Confederate States of America had been established.

6 November 1861