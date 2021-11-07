7 November: On this day in history

History Extra logo
What events happened on 7 November in history? Dominic Sandbrook rounds up the events, births and deaths…

7 November 1659

The Treaty of the Pyrenees brought the war between France and Spain to an end. France made numerous territorial gains including Artois, Rousillon, Alsace and Lorraine. England, her ally, received Dunkirk.

7 November 1687

The birth in Lincolnshire of the archaeologist William Stukeley, noted for his work on Stonehenge.

7 November 1811

The battle of Tippecanoe in Indiana saw American forces under future US president William Harrison fighting off an attack on their camp by members of Tecumseh’s American Indian Confederation.

7 November 1888

Birth near Trichinopoly, Madras, of physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He will be awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930 for his work on the diffraction of light.

7 November 1940

Washington State’s Tacomah Narrows bridge collapsed during a severe gale. The third longest suspension bridge in America at the time, it had only been open to traffic for a few months. Incredibly, the only casualty was a small dog called Tubby.

