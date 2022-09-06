6 September: On this day in history
What events happened on 6 September in history? We round up the events, births and deaths…
Published: September 6, 2022 at 8:00 am
Subs offer
6 September 1972
All nine Israeli athletes kidnapped from the Munich Olympic Village by the Palestinian Black September Group were killed in a gun battle at a nearby airport during an ill-fated attempt to free them by force.
Advertisement
6 September 1901
United States president William McKinley Jnr was meeting visitors to the Pan-American Exposition at Buffalo, New York, when he was shot twice by Leon Czolosz, an anarchist.
Browse more On this day in history
- Previous: 5 September
- Next: 7 September
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement