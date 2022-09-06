6 September: On this day in history

6 September 1972

All nine Israeli athletes kidnapped from the Munich Olympic Village by the Palestinian Black September Group were killed in a gun battle at a nearby airport during an ill-fated attempt to free them by force.

Advertisement

6 September 1901

United States president William McKinley Jnr was meeting visitors to the Pan-American Exposition at Buffalo, New York, when he was shot twice by Leon Czolosz, an anarchist.