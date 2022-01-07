7 January: On this day in history

7 January 1451

Pope Nicholas V issued a Papal Bull authorising the establishment of Glasgow University. William Turnbull, the bishop of Glasgow and the man who had campaigned for the foundation of the university, became its first chancellor.

7 January 1558

France recaptures Calais from the English. Surrendered to Edward III in 1347, the town remained in English hands even after France’s final victory in the Hundred Years War. A key trading port for the export of wool and leather, it sent two MPs to Westminster. It also housed a substantial permanent garrison with the result that the Captain of Calais was one of the kingdom’s most important military postings. By 1558 however its defences were decayed and its garrison weakened and the Duke of Guise recaptured it without much difficulty.

7 January 1619