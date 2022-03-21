History Extra logo
The BBC at 100: the corporation at war

David Hendy explores the ways in which the Second World War changed the BBC forever

By
Published: March 21, 2022 at 12:12 pm

In the third episode of our monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy tells Matt Elton how the BBC became an important part of the national fabric during the Second World War – and how the conflict changed the organisation forever.

David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)

