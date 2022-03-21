The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
The BBC at 100: the corporation at war
David Hendy explores the ways in which the Second World War changed the BBC forever
In the third episode of our monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy tells Matt Elton how the BBC became an important part of the national fabric during the Second World War – and how the conflict changed the organisation forever.