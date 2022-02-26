History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. The BBC at 100: establishment values in the 1930s

The BBC at 100: establishment values in the 1930s

David Hendy takes us back to the 1930s, when the BBC became part of the British establishment

Pod BBC at 100 series WL

Published:

In the second instalment of our new monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the ways in which the corporation expanded and evolved throughout the 1930s to become part of the British establishment.

Advertisement

David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

20190618History-38140

Elinor Evans

Social networks

Digital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Pod BBC at 100 series WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs 3 for 5 Feb 2022 Sidebar

Try 3 issues for £5 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW