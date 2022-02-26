The BBC at 100: establishment values in the 1930s
David Hendy takes us back to the 1930s, when the BBC became part of the British establishment
Published:
In the second instalment of our new monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the ways in which the corporation expanded and evolved throughout the 1930s to become part of the British establishment.
- Read more from David Hendy in his series of articles tracing the history of the BBC
David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)
