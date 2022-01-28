History Extra logo
The BBC at 100: audio adventures in the 1920s

In our new series marking the centenary of the BBC, David Hendy looks back at the innovation and idealism that marked its first decade

Published:

In the first episode of our new monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the institution’s founding in the 1920s – a decade of innovation and ingenuity.

David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)

