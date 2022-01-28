All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The BBC at 100: audio adventures in the 1920s
In our new series marking the centenary of the BBC, David Hendy looks back at the innovation and idealism that marked its first decade
In the first episode of our new monthly series marking the centenary of the BBC, media historian David Hendy speaks to Matt Elton about the institution’s founding in the 1920s – a decade of innovation and ingenuity.
Read more from David Hendy in his series of articles tracing the history of the BBC
David Hendy is the author of The BBC: A People’s History (Profile Books, 2022)
