Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Blackface: a brief history
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Blackface: a brief history

Ayanna Thompson discusses the history of blackface – a story spanning William Shakespeare, US race relations and Dartmoor Prison

Ayanna Thompson discusses the history of blackface – a story spanning William Shakespeare, US race relations and Dartmoor Prison. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Professor Ayanna Thompson, author of Blackface, discusses the long history of blackface performances and minstrelsy – a story that spans William Shakespeare, US race relations and Dartmoor Prison.

Advertisement

Ayanna Thompson is the author of Blackface (Bloomsbury, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Portrait of Sarah Gristwood for BBC History Magazine
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

An illustration of slaves picking cotton on a plantation. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
20th Century

David Olusoga "Black history affects all of us – it is British history"

Padraic X Scanlan discusses how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated motivations of abolitionists. (Image by Getty Images)
Georgian

How slavery fuelled the British empire

Podcast Website large Afua Hirsch
20th Century

From Nelson to Churchill: challenging British heroes with Afua Hirsch

Perkin Warbeck, an imposter and pretender to the English throne, being humiliated in the stocks before his execution in 1499. Warbeck was used by Henry VII’s Yorkist enemies in an unsuccessful plot to threaten the new Tudor dynasty. (Getty Images)
General Modern

Imposters in history: 16 famous con-artists and pretenders