Burning down Ireland’s stately homes
Terence Dooley discusses why so many of Ireland’s grand homes were targeted by arsonists during the early 20th century
Published: April 7, 2022 at 11:14 am
Try 6 issues for only £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
Professor Terence Dooley, author of Burning the Big House, tells Ellie Cawthorne why so many of Ireland’s grand homes were subjected to arson during the early 20th century, revealing a complex web of disputes over land, protests against imperialism and IRA reprisals.
Advertisement
Terence Dooley is the author of Burning the Big House: The Story of the Irish Country House in a Time of War and Revolution (Yale University Press, 2022)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement