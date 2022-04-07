History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Burning down Ireland’s stately homes

Terence Dooley discusses why so many of Ireland’s grand homes were targeted by arsonists during the early 20th century

By
Published: April 7, 2022 at 11:14 am
Try 6 issues for only £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed

Professor Terence Dooley, author of Burning the Big House, tells Ellie Cawthorne why so many of Ireland’s grand homes were subjected to arson during the early 20th century, revealing a complex web of disputes over land, protests against imperialism and IRA reprisals.

Advertisement

Terence Dooley is the author of Burning the Big House: The Story of the Irish Country House in a Time of War and Revolution (Yale University Press, 2022)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content